Inaugural 'Live in Viroqua' takes place Saturday

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A new outdoor music series will kick off this weekend in downtown.
Court street will transform on Saturday night as musicians will take the stage for the first ever 'Live in Viroqua.'
Food and beer vendors kick things off at 5:00 p.m. The music will start at 6:00 p.m.
Pat Ferguson and Christian Staehely will open for Joseph Huber.
Organizers are excited to bring all different types of tunes to the downtown area.
"I think it's a great binder for the community," said Justin Miller, co-creator of the event. "It doesn't matter who you are or what you like, music is the great binder I believe."
In addition to the concert, local businesses will keep their doors open. You'll be able to stop by and say hello to the different store owners, creating a welcoming and inviting atmosphere.
"You can feel that when you're here," said Christina Dollhausen, Economic Development Coordinator for Vernon County. "There's just a magic that Vernon County can offer, and I think that people feel that when they come here."
Live in Viroqua will take place now until September on the first and third Saturday each month. Events are free and open to the public.
The music will rotate between Court St. and Railroad Ave. every first and third Saturday of the month until September.
For more information, visit Live in Viroqua | Facebook