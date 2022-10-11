Inaugural Pumpkin Fest coming to Holmen

(WXOW) - Pumpkins will fill the village of Holmen over the next few weeks.
The Holmen Area Community Center is launching the first ever Pumpkin Fest on October 22nd.
Aubrey Stetter-Hesselberg and Patty Bagniewski joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about all of the festivities.
Ahead of the big celebration, businesses are invited to decorate pumpkins to showcase in storefronts.
The decorated pumpkins will be placed outside the businesses starting October 15th until the 22nd.
There is a $25 entree fee for each business. Proceeds benefit the Holmen Area Community Center.
Judges will be selected to pick the best pumpkin.
Families are also invited to decorate their own pumpkins for the fest. They can drop them off at the Community Center on October 21st to be displayed on the 22nd.
Fifth graders in the Holmen School District will decorate 300 pumpkins in art classes that will be placed along Halfway Creek Trail on October 22nd.
On October 22nd, kids will be able to trick or treat along the trail. Games, bake sales, and more Halloween fun will be provided between the park and the Holmen American Legion.
The celebration runs from 3 until 7:00 p.m.
There is no admission. All are welcome.
Contact Aubrey Stetter-Hesselberg with any questions at programs@holmencc.org or by calling 608-399-1870.