Inaugural Ridges & Rivers Book Festival comes to Viroqua this weekend

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Crawford and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .Moderate to major flooding is forecast or will be occurring along the Mississippi River through this week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the next several days, with the next chance for more widespread rainfall expected by Friday into the coming weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued by noon today. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM CDT Monday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/18/2001. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&