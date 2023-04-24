Inaugural Ridges & Rivers Book Festival comes to Viroqua this weekend

(WXOW) - A celebration of all things books and literature comes to the Viroqua this weekend.
The inaugural "Ridges & Rivers Book Festival" takes over starting on Friday.
Trina Erickson and Robert Johnson joined Daybreak on Monday to talk about this new festival.
"This is one of the most beautiful places in the whole world and to be able to have some of these stories shared right here in our own backyard, it's a thrill and an honor and it's really humbling," said Johnson.
The Driftless Writing Center and McIntosh Memorial Library are spearheading this brand-new event.
17 different authors will be speaking throughout the weekend. Big names include Kao Kalia Yang, J. Ryan Stradal, Dasha Kelly Hamilton, and Chad Lewis.
Friday features a Dungeons and Dragons Tournament at the library at 4:00 p.m. Following the tournament, catch a performance by Dasha Kelly Hamilton at the Temple Theatre. It's called 'Makin' Cake' and takes place at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday features numerous events all over Viroqua. The day concludes with musical performances by Knapp Creek and Rucksack Revolution at the Eagles Club.
Sunday starts with a pancake breakfast followed by National Poetry Month events.
Angela Trudell Vasquez the current Poet Laureate for the City of Madison along with Nikki Wallschlaeger will lead attendees through Sunday’s activities.
Find a full schedule of events here: Ridges and Rivers Book Festival | Where ideas take flight
Registration begins at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 inside the library lobby.
For more information, visit Ridges and Rivers Book Festival | Facebook or call 608-637-7151 x 8.