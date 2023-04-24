Inaugural Ridges & Rivers Book Festival comes to Viroqua this weekend

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding is forecast or will be occurring along
the Mississippi River through this week due to a combination of
snowmelt run-off and recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is
forecast over the next several days, with the next chance for more
widespread rainfall expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by noon today.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Monday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in minor
flooding for Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by noon today.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wetlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CDT Monday was 14.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 6.7 feet
Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.9 feet on 11/14/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Inaugural Ridges & Rivers Book Festival comes to Viroqua this weekend

  • Updated
The inaugural "Ridges & Rivers Book Festival takes over starting on Friday.

(WXOW) - A celebration of all things books and literature comes to the Viroqua this weekend. 

Ridges & Rivers Book Festival

The inaugural "Ridges & Rivers Book Festival" takes over starting on Friday. 

Trina Erickson and Robert Johnson joined Daybreak on Monday to talk about this new festival. 

"This is one of the most beautiful places in the whole world and to be able to have some of these stories shared right here in our own backyard, it's a thrill and an honor and it's really humbling," said Johnson. 

The Driftless Writing Center and McIntosh Memorial Library are spearheading this brand-new event. 

17 different authors will be speaking throughout the weekend. Big names include Kao Kalia Yang, J. Ryan Stradal, Dasha Kelly Hamilton, and Chad Lewis. 

Friday features a Dungeons and Dragons Tournament at the library at 4:00 p.m. Following the tournament, catch a performance by Dasha Kelly Hamilton at the Temple Theatre. It's called 'Makin' Cake' and takes place at 7:30 p.m. 

Saturday features numerous events all over Viroqua. The day concludes with musical performances by Knapp Creek and Rucksack Revolution at the Eagles Club. 

Sunday starts with a pancake breakfast followed by National Poetry Month events. 

Angela Trudell Vasquez the current Poet Laureate for the City of Madison along with Nikki Wallschlaeger will lead attendees through Sunday’s activities.

Find a full schedule of events here: Ridges and Rivers Book Festival | Where ideas take flight

Registration begins at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28 inside the library lobby. 

For more information, visit Ridges and Rivers Book Festival | Facebook or call 608-637-7151 x 8.

