International Youth Media Summit comes to La Crosse

(WXOW) - Over the next two weeks, dozens of young and talent filmmakers from around the globe will be in La Crosse to help enhance their craft.
The 18th International Youth Media Summit is underway and runs now until August 6.
Sapan Hamal & Rebeka Čuljak joined Daybreak on Tuesday.
IYMS offers an opportunity for filmmakers to grow in their craft while exploring some of the world's most pressing issues like religious persecution, gun violence, human rights, and much more.
"This is a place where young people come together and work on the short films that matter most to the world," said Hamal.
The films are then screened all around the world to different audiences, including La Crosse.
One of the films being screened at the Summit is called "JOHN." The film looks at growing up with violence in Pakistan and trying to help others avoid that trauma (see a bigger description below).
"I think it's a very important because it is talking about some issues that really should be talked about and it's very powerful and just an amazing piece of art and media," said Čuljak.
Also happening during the summit, the filmmakers will be capturing La Crosse and screening their films at the very end.
These events are free to the community and open to all.
How You Can Get Involved...
Opening Ceremony: Tuesday, July 25, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. UW-La Crosse Student Union Theatre, 521 East Avenue N, La Crosse, WI
IYMS Talent Show: Friday, July 28, 7:30 p.m., Pump House Regional Arts Center, 119 King St
Screening of the Feature Film "JOHN": Sunday, July 30, 7:30 p.m. Rivoli Theatre, 117 4th St N
An IYMS Films Co-production
Q&A with writer/director Babar Ali
Pakistani Writer/Director Ali grew up surrounded by the effects of violence and has made it his personal and artistic mission to see that other young people can be spared that trauma. He says, "JOHN is my attempt to understand what it takes for a human to take the life of another human being. Perhaps we can bring a change if we can understand it." The film just opened in Pakistan.
Screening of select SANATIONE episodes: Thursday, August 5, 7:30 p.m., Rivoli Theatre, 117 4th St. N
With Subjects from La Crosse & Filmmakers from Around the World
In March 2020, when the world entered crisis mode, a group of filmmakers across the globe grabbed their cameras. They captured everything - isolation, coping, kindness and joy. Join us to watch selected episodes, several of which were filmed in La Crosse!
Closing Ceremony & Screening of Completed Films: Saturday, August 5, 7:30 p.m. Rivoli Theatre, 117 4th St N, La Crosse
This is it – the big Summit finale. The delegates will screen their seven short films, filmed around La Crosse and produced in two short weeks. Celebrate with them.
Learn more at iyms.org.