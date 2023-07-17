"Into the Woods" comes to Appleseed Community Theatre this weekend

(WXOW) - A beloved Broadway musical comes to La Crescent's Appleseed Community Theatre these next two weeks.
Cast and crew will put on the production of "Into the Woods" on July 21-23 and 28-30.
The show features some the top tales from The Brothers Grimm like "Little Red Riding Hood."
Director Tracie Hodgdon and Sherry Picha of Appleseed Community Theatre joined Daybreak on Monday with a preview.
"All of these stories are interwoven to create this epic tale of coming together, working together, and ultimately, hope for the future," said Hodgdon.
The show will feature a live orchestra with a strong ensemble according to Hodgdon.
Right now, people can find a free ticket by seeking out small little rocks with a QR code and picture from the show.
The magical rocks can be brought to the show and redeemed for a free ticket.
Here are the contest rules...
Appleseed Theatre Presents an Enchanting Contest for Into the Woods: Claim Your Prize Today!
Appleseed Theatre is thrilled to announce a captivating contest in celebration of its upcoming production of the beloved Broadway musical, Into the Woods. We invite all lucky winners who have discovered a magical rock to join us on a whimsical journey to claim their exclusive prizes. This contest promises an enchanting experience for fans of all ages, providing an opportunity to engage with the magic of this enchanting production.
Here's what you need to do to claim your incredible prize:
1. Take a selfie with your magical rock: Once you have found your extraordinary rock, capture the moment with a selfie. Let the world know about your magical discovery and your forthcoming adventure with Into the Woods!
2. Post it on your social media page: Share your excitement with friends, family, and fellow theatre enthusiasts by posting your selfie on your preferred social media platform. Remember to tag Appleseed Theatre and use the official contest hashtag #IntoTheWoodsMagic for a chance to be featured on our social media channels.
3. Return your rock to the theater on one of the performance dates to claim your FREE TICKET and experience the enchantment of Into the Woods firsthand! (limit one per household)
The magic doesn’t stop there! All those who follow the above steps, will be entered to win the Grand Prize. One lucky winner will receive an exclusive VIP package, which includes 4 tickets to Appleseed Theatre's production of Into the Woods, a meet-and-greet opportunity with the cast, on stage and a show t-shirt
Tickets are available at Quillin's in La Crescent, Festival Foods in Onalaska and both La Crosse locations, and at the La Crescent-Hokah Community Education or online.
Parental Guidance is Recommended for Children under the Age of 12.
Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15. Find tickets and more information here: Home | Appleseed Community (appleseedtheater.com)