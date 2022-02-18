JDRF Snowmobile ride canceled, fundraiser still happening Saturday

(WXOW) - The Onalaska Coulee Sno-Drifters will still be holding a fundraiser on Saturday despite having to cancel their annual snowmobile ride.
For the past 8 years, the group has held the CMN Charity Ride to benefit local kids battling juvenile diabetes. The Sno-Drifters have helped raise over $18,000 since the beginning of the event.
Even without the ride, the public is invited to come out to 2Brothers Powersports in Onalaska to chat with club members, drop off donations, and learn more about snowmobiling.
Gary Hanson, who is part of the Onalaska Coulee Sno-Drifters, says a family who has benefited from these donations will be sharing their story at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.