.The incoming winter storm will cause precipitation to break out
across the area. The precipitation is expected to start developing
from mid to late this evening and expand in coverage overnight.
Initially, the precipitation should be light snow or a wintry mix
before changing to a wintry mix for most of the area overnight.
Expect some snow and ice accumulations to occur before warmer air
moves in Tuesday for most of the area to change over to rain.

The highest impacts and amounts of ice or snow are expected from
late tonight through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute
will be impacted.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

Jeremy Renner requires second surgery for "extensive" injuries

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021, in New York City.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actor Jeremy Renner has so far required two surgeries to address injuries he sustained in a New Year's Day snow plowing accident, a source close to the actor told CNN.

"His injuries are extensive" they said.

Renner was hospitalized in critical condition after being injured in Nevada, his publicist confirmed to CNN earlier on Monday.

"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Sam Mast told CNN in a statement. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Officers responded to a "traumatic injury" in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which has previously said the Academy Award-nominated actor lived in the community.

The sheriff's office did not provide details on the extent of Renner's injuries or what may have caused the accident.

His family is expected to release a statement Monday evening, the source close to the actor added.

Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Renner via care flight to a local area hospital, the release stated.

Renner, who stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" and has been featured in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films -- including in the role of Hawkeye -- was the only person involved in the accident, officials said.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances.

Renner has featured multiple videos and photos on his verified social media accounts showing him in snowy conditions.

A photo from a year ago posted on his Instagram account shows a group of trees in an area with significant snow fall.

"How would you feel if your driveway looked like this??," his caption reads. "I'm so happy Mother Nature dictates my day!"

In one video posted two weeks ago and featured in his Instagram holiday highlights reels, Renner appears to be driving a snow plow with the caption, "pave new paths, holiday adventures."

Another from a week ago shows snow being plowed with the caption, "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids."

