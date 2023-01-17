 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Could Bring Heavy Snowfall...

.A winter storm will move through the region later Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday bringing snowfall...possibly heavy for
some. The likelihood of 6 inches of snow or more has increased
locally and therefore a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Warmer
air could cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lesser
snow totals.

There will likely be changes to the storm track and snow amounts
as the storm nears. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and
Thursday if you are traveling.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Jeremy Renner says he is home from the hospital after a New Year's Day snowplow accident left him in critical condition

Jeremy Renner, here in London in 2021, tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.

 May James/Reuters

Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.

The Marvel star had been hospitalized since New Year's Day, when he was injured by the snowplow while clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, leaving him with "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," his publicist previously told CNN.

Monday night, the "Mayor of Kingstown" star replied to a Twitter post from the show, writing, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

Season 2 of the show premiered Sunday.

During his lengthy hospital stay, Renner underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.

A 911 call log obtained by CNN says Renner was "completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]" and that he has "extreme [difficulty] breathing." It goes on to read that, "the right side of his chest is collapsed -- upper torso is crushed."

Renner's snowcat, an engine-powered machine used to clear snow, started to roll away while Renner was not in the driver's seat, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam previously said.

