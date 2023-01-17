Jeremy Renner says he is home from the hospital after a New Year's Day snowplow accident left him in critical condition

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Could Bring Heavy Snowfall... .A winter storm will move through the region later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday bringing snowfall...possibly heavy for some. The likelihood of 6 inches of snow or more has increased locally and therefore a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Warmer air could cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lesser snow totals. There will likely be changes to the storm track and snow amounts as the storm nears. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday if you are traveling. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&