Join Santa, Rudolph and friends for the 18th Jingle Bell Run

(WXOW) - Find your best 'Ugly Christmas Sweater' and get moving for the 18th annual Jingle Bell Run and Rudolph's Dash for Kids.
The run/walk takes place this Saturday, December 10 at the R.W. Houser YMCA in Onalaska.
Rudolph and Rebecca Zajkowski joined Daybreak to talk about the upcoming event.
It features three different races for the whole family. Organizers will offer a 5-mile race, 5K race, and of course, the Rudolph Dash kids run.
"After the run there will be hot cocoa, donuts, coffee, and pictures with Santa & Rudolph, so lots of fun for everyone to have," said Zajkowski.
Prices will increase this week up until race day.
The 5-mile race begins at 8:00 a.m. The 5K begins at 8:15 a.m. and the Rudolph Dash begins at 9:15 a.m.
Packet pick-up is Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Onalaska YMCA or starting at 7:00 a.m. on race day.
Each registration includes a few special surprises!
All funds will help kids in the community. Money will go toward 'A New Direction' which is the Y's youth cancer survivorship program. It will also go to Our Youth Food Program and the Flexible Pricing Program.
Our Youth Food Program helps feed children with meals and snacks. The Flexible Pricing Program makes the Y more accessible for every child in the community.
To sign up for the race, visit Jingle Bell Run – La Crosse Area Family YMCA (laxymca.org)