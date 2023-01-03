Kickapoo Valley Reserve gears up for Winter Festival

(WXOW) - Winter fun for all comes to the Kickapoo Valley Reserve this Saturday.
The 22nd annual Winter Festival takes over the La Farge Staple all day.
Jackie Yocum joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about the Winter Festival.
Activities include ice hikes, children's adventures, sledding, snow sculptures, animals, smoosh races and much more.
The fun kicks off at 9:00 a.m. with a 5K Resolution Run/Walk. Family activities begin at 10:00 a.m.
Indoor and fireside presentations take place throughout the day. Learn about everything from raptors to bumble bees, fly fishing, and the Kickapoo River.
Events span beyond the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. Over at Wildcat Mountain State Park, a candlelit hike, snowshoe, and ski will take place in the evening. Food and drink specials can be found at Town Tap in La Farge.
Registration is still open for the 5K, smoosh races, and La Farge Lions Club Chili and Bread Contest.
Find more events and registration information over at Kickapoo Valley Reserve | Home (wi.gov)