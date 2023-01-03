 Skip to main content
...Slick to Hazardous Travel With Freezing Rain and a Wintry
Mix...

.Slick roads have been reported early this morning from a mix of
sleet, snow and freezing rain overnight. Additional precipitation
spreading north will transition to mainly rain south of Interstate
90 this morning with a wintry mix persisting to the north. If
traveling early today, be prepared for icy or possibly snow-
covered roads. Gradual improvement is expected from the south
through the morning, although untreated roads and sidewalks as
well as slightly cooler ridge tops may maintain some icy patches
as temperatures warm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.

* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511ia.org for road conditions.

&&

Kickapoo Valley Reserve gears up for Winter Festival

  • Updated
  • 0

The 22nd annual Winter Festival takes over the La Farge Staple all day.

(WXOW) - Winter fun for all comes to the Kickapoo Valley Reserve this Saturday.

Jackie Yocum joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about the Winter Festival. 

Activities include ice hikes, children's adventures, sledding, snow sculptures, animals, smoosh races and much more. 

The fun kicks off at 9:00 a.m. with a 5K Resolution Run/Walk. Family activities begin at 10:00 a.m. 

Indoor and fireside presentations take place throughout the day. Learn about everything from raptors to bumble bees, fly fishing, and the Kickapoo River.

Events span beyond the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. Over at Wildcat Mountain State Park, a candlelit hike, snowshoe, and ski will take place in the evening. Food and drink specials can be found at Town Tap in La Farge.

Registration is still open for the 5K, smoosh races, and La Farge Lions Club Chili and Bread Contest. 

Find more events and registration information over at Kickapoo Valley Reserve | Home (wi.gov)

