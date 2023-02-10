Kickapoo Valley Reserve kicks off winter hike series this weekend

(WXOW) - Getting up close with different ice formations will be the name of the game this weekend at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Saturday begins a series of different hikes.
Jackie Yocum joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the three different adventures.
"They are off the beaten path just a little bit, so anytime you can take a guided hike with someone who is really knowledgeable about the area, it's beneficial for people," said Yocum.
The first hike is called the 'Sweetest Hike.' It's geared toward adults and about a 1–2-mile moderate hike to the different formations. No dogs are allowed. Meet at the KVR Maintenance Building at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Trekking polls or ice spikes are highly encouraged. The terrain is uneven.
The second 1–2-mile hike is for families. It takes place on Sunday, starting at 12:30 p.m. Yocum says it's a trek geared for kids 3-12. No dogs are allowed.
Yocum says that families will be very impressed by these interesting formations on the reserve.
"They're very humbling, the huge columns of ice and we even tell people, "Let's just be quiet for a minute and just kind of take in where we are right now," and not only see but just hear," said Yocum.
The Trek Ice Hike takes place on Saturday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. It's a difficult hike as guides will try to get people out to as many ice formations as possible. Yocum says it's about a 5–6-mile hike.
To register and purchase tickets, visit https://kvronline.wi.gov/KVRProducts.aspx