Kids get closer look at nature through WisCorps Summer Day Camps

(WXOW) - Reptiles, plants, and the great outdoors are what kids will explore at a local summer day camp.
WisCorps is currently taking applications for their Summer Day Camps which run from June through August.
The camps are geared toward kids ages 3-12. The sessions are divided by age.
3-5 (Eaglets)
6-8 (Eagers)
9-12 (Eagles)
Activities range from heading to the marsh to archaeology exploration to learning about the weather.
Kids will also get hands-on experiences with different animals over at Myrick Park and beyond.
Camps run from June 6 through Friday August 19. Extended care options are available.
Scholarships are also available for families. You can find more information here.
To find pricing, dates, and FAQs, visit Summer Day Camps | WisCorps