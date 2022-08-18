La Crescent's Apple Annie contest takes place Friday

(WXOW) - La Crescent's ambassadors of song are once again looking to add to their group.
The Apple Annie contest takes place Friday at Pettibone Resort.
Each candidate will be asked to prepare three songs. Two will be used for the contest. A third will be used in case of a tie.
The Apple Annies perform at many events in the area like parades, festivals, nursing homes, and community events. The group has been going since 1985.
You must be a woman who is 26 or older to join. Send copies of your music and an application to AppleAnnie@ApplefestUSA.com
Auditions begin at 7:00 p.m.