La Crosse Aging and Disability Resource Center unveils dementia programming

(WXOW) - Helping people become more aware of dementia will be top of mind this season for the La Crosse Aging and Disability Resource Center.
The organization is teaming up with other community partners to put on different discussions, brain checks, and even live theatre this fall.
Dementia Care Specialist Kelsey Flock joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about some of those upcoming performances and how they impact not only those living with dementia but the community as a whole.
"The stories are going to open up about things that caregivers might be experiencing..." said Flock. "It can bring up topics that we've maybe experienced but didn't know how to put words to it."
"Fortune Cookies" and "Steering into the Skid" will offer the opportunity for caregivers, those living with dementia, and the community to sit back and enjoy the free show.
"Fortune Cookies" is about an 80-year-old woman who fears the idea of memory loss which she sees in her friends and neighbors. The play is geared toward opening up dialogue about future planning and the stigma of dementia.
Showings will take place Friday, October 14th and Tuesday, November 1st. Friday's performance will take place at Altra Federal Credit Union's Operation Center (1700 Oak Forest Dr.) in Onalaska at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday's will take place at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center at 4:30 p.m.
"Steering into the Skid" is a compilation of 12 scene that highlights a couple navigating the early progression of dementia.
Those showings will take place Thursday, October 13th and Wednesday, November 2nd. October's showing takes place at Altra Federal Credit Union (1700 Oak Forest Dr.) in Onalaska at 4:30 p.m. November's will take place at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center at 11:00 a.m.
Both shows are free. Free on-site respite is available upon request.
Register for these performances by calling the La Crosse ADRC at 608-785-5700 or by calling the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center for performances there at 608-789-8640.
Other events this fall include brain checks each month at La Crosse County libraries, a caregiver cruise aboard the La Crosse Queen, and a few presentations.
For more information, contact the La Crosse Aging & Disability Resource Center Aging and Disability Resource Center of Western Wisconsin (lacrossecounty.org)
Find a list of events and fliers below...
September
September 11, Caregiver Cruise
September 12, Brain Checks at La Crosse Library
September 30, Dementia Live Experiential Opportunity
October
October 10, Brain Checks at Onalaska Library
October 13, Steering Into the Skid Play (Onalaska)
October 14, Fortune Cookies Play (Onalaska)
October 24, Grief & Ambiguous Loss in Caregiving
November
November 1, Fortune Cookies Play (Onalaska)
November 2, Steering Into the Skid Play (La Crosse)
November 12, Bridging Generations- intergenerational activities and play: ”Grandpa & Lucy”
November 14, Brain Checks at Holmen Library
December
December 8, Community Input Forum RE: WI State Dementia Plan