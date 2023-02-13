La Crosse Community Theatre offers all-inclusive theater program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Empowering children with specific needs and disabilities through theater. The La Crosse Community Theatre is launching it's 'Penguin Project' for 2023 with this year's musical being 'Honk Jr.'
According to LCT, the 'Penguin Project' is for anyone, including but not limited to, children and young adults ages 8 to 21 with specific needs and disabilities who are blind, visually impaired, speech impaired, deaf, hard-of-hearing, and use wheelchairs. Also included are children and young adults with mental, learning, congenital, and psychiatric disabilities. Additionally, participants who have Autism Spectrum Disorder and Down Syndrome.
Director of Community Outreach and Education Alex Attardo it's a story of the "ugly duckling."
"It celebrates difference, acceptance and beauty," Attardo said. "The kids will have so much fun along the way and I want our community to feel represented as a whole through this show."
If you are new to LCT's Penguin Project productions, organizers ask you to attend an information meeting either on Feb. 13 or Feb. 22 2023 from 4:45-5:30 pm.
