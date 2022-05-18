La Crosse Community Theatre's 'Star Academy' returning this summer

(WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Theatre will roll out its second annual 'Star Academy' this summer.
The summer camps are available for children from age 5-18. The programs are designed for both new and experienced performers.
Alex Attardo, director of outreach & education, says that this is a great opportunity for kids to build confidence and expand creativity through theatrical training.
The camps are broken down into three groups.
'YoungStars' is for children ages 5-7. The focus for this class is exploring imaginary worlds and whimsical characters. Each session incorporates different stories. Camp runs July 11-15, 18-22, and 25-29.
'Star Players' is for children ages 8-12. The classes focus on collaboration and re-imagination. Kids will craft their own story that may offer different narratives. Camp runs August 1-5, 8-12, and 15-19.
'Teen Star Studio' is for teens 13-18. The Stars will rehearse for a play or musical, refining their skills in acting, singing, dancing, improv, and auditioning. Camps run July 11-29 (As You Like It) and August 1-19 (Avenue Q: School Edition).
Camps run from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. It concludes with a performance on Fridays at 4 for 'YoungStars' and 'Star Players.' Every camper must bring a lunch, snacks and a water bottle. Drop off can be as early as 8:45 a.m. Pick up can be as late as 4:15 p.m.
Scholarships are available and forms must be in by June 5.
For more information on the camps, visit Star Academy Camps | La Crosse Community Theatre (lacrossetheatre.org)