 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse Community Theatre's 'Star Academy' returning this summer

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Theatre will roll out its second annual 'Star Academy' this summer.

Star Academy

The summer camps are available for children from age 5-18. The programs are designed for both new and experienced performers. 

Alex Attardo, director of outreach & education, says that this is a great opportunity for kids to build confidence and expand creativity through theatrical training. 

The camps are broken down into three groups. 

'YoungStars' is for children ages 5-7. The focus for this class is exploring imaginary worlds and whimsical characters. Each session incorporates different stories. Camp runs July 11-15, 18-22, and 25-29.

'Star Players' is for children ages 8-12. The classes focus on collaboration and re-imagination. Kids will craft their own story that may offer different narratives. Camp runs August 1-5, 8-12, and 15-19. 

'Teen Star Studio' is for teens 13-18. The Stars will rehearse for a play or musical, refining their skills in acting, singing, dancing, improv, and auditioning. Camps run July 11-29 (As You Like It) and August 1-19 (Avenue Q: School Edition). 

Camps run from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. It concludes with a performance on Fridays at 4 for 'YoungStars' and 'Star Players.' Every camper must bring a lunch, snacks and a water bottle. Drop off can be as early as 8:45 a.m. Pick up can be as late as 4:15 p.m. 

Scholarships are available and forms must be in by June 5. 

For more information on the camps, visit Star Academy Camps | La Crosse Community Theatre (lacrossetheatre.org)

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you