La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen return to the spotlight this weekend

(WXOW) - For the first time in over two years, the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen will return to the spotlight for their spring show.
"Rummaging in Harmony" will take place on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. over at West Salem High School's Heider Center located at 405 E Hamlin St.
The Coulee Chordsmen joined Daybreak on Thursday with a preview of the show and a quick rendition of "You've Got a Friend in Me."
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 seniors, $5 students, and 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased from any Chordsmen member or call 608-394-8324.
For more information, visit Mens Chorus & Quartets | La Crosse Coulee Chordsman (couleechordsmen.org)