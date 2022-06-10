La Crosse County 'Dementia Friendly Week' kicks off Monday

(WXOW) - Starting June 13th, different activities and events with a focus on dementia will take over La Crosse County.
The La Crosse County Dementia Coalition will provide resources, information, and events to raise awareness on the disease.
The goal is to help improve the quality of life for those living with disease or who may be living with it in the future.
Register for events right here!
Find a list of events below!
Monday:
1) "Your Affairs In Order - Advance Directives & Essential Estate Planning To Do's"
9:00-10:30am-1 hr. Presentation, 30 min. Q&A Black River Beach Neighborhood Center | 1433 Rose St N La Crosse | Maplewood Room
An informational presentation that will discuss common myths of future planning and provide practical 'Next Steps' to take. 1 hr. presentation followed by 30minutes of Q&A and resource sharing. No registration required, walk-ins welcome. Presenters-Quantum Group & Mayo Clinic Health.
2) "Before the After" Planning Session
10:00am-12pm Black River Beach | 1433 Rose St N | Birchwood Rm Must Register 608-789-8640
Participants are provided a planning tool to be used by anyone, any age, to outline your wishes, prepare and organize pertinent documents and eliminate possible tough decisions for your loved ones. Presented by Causeway Caregivers
3) Free Brain Checks!
9:30am-3:30pm Community Connections Center 1407 Saint Andrews St. La Crosse To schedule, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center 608-785-5700
A brain-check is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in cognition. This is not a diagnostic test.
Tuesday:
1) Memory Cafe!
10:30-11:30am Holmen Community Center | 600 N. Holmen Dr. Holmen
A memory cafe is a community activity for care partners and people living with MCI, Alzheimer’s & other related dementias to enjoy fellowship, learn, and create memories. Holmen Public Library along with the Holmen Area Historical Society will lead us in a June Dairy Days activity! To Register, call 608-785-5700.
2) Dementia Friends Information Session
Altra Federal Credit Union Operations Center | 1700 Oak Forest Dr. Onalaska | Wisconsin Room 1:00pm-2:00pm
Dementia Friends is a global movement changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia! Learn about dementia, the experiences of people living with Alzheimer's Disease and simple things you can do to help. You do not have to know someone with dementia to attend. To Register, Call: 608-785-5700.
Wednesday:
1) SPARK!
10:30am-Noon Clearwater Farm | 760 Green Coulee Rd Onalaska
We invite people living with early to mid-stage memory loss and their care partners to join this free cultural program designed to keep participants actively engaged in their communities by providing experiences that stimulate conversations, provide peer support and inspire creativity. Participants must register in advance. Please call Amber– SPARK! Director: 608-385-4819 Group will participate alongside our Youth Kids Camp for an intergenerational experience.
2) Elder Abuse Awareness Walk
Wednesday June 15th 9:30 Riverside Park Bandshell
People with Dementia are twice as likely to be victims of Elder Abuse www.lacrossecounty.org/adrc/ 608-785-5700 to register!
Thursday:
1) OASIS Discovery Time & Coulee Region Giving Hearts Choir Performance
1:30pm-3:00pm First Free Church | 123 Mason Street Onalaska
Experience what OASIS Dementia Respite Offers! Stop in to check out how this social respite program operates, see if it may be a fit for your loved one OR how you can help support the program or get involved. OASIS Dementia Day Respite Program is a unique and vital resource for the Coulee Region. Coulee Region Giving Hearts choir will perform at 1:30-2:30pm. Open to ALL!
Friday:
1) Riverside Park Bandstand Presents: The Notebook @9pm/sunset
Join us down by the river for an evening in the park. Bring a chair, blanket and cozy up for the movie! Call for more details 608-789-8640
A 1996 novel by Nicholas Sparks. The story centers on the relationship between Noah and Allie. Spanning over five decades, their love endures an uncertain beginning, the onset and conclusion of World War II and Allie’s eventual diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.