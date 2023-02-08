 Skip to main content
...A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely...

.A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy,
wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday.
Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south
and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying
band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected.
The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning
between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest
Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel
plans Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to
locally 6 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute and
possibly the evening commute as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

La Crosse Library hosting Enduring Families Project presentation

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - Wednesday night will feature the stories of some of the African Americans who helped shape the La Crosse area.

Enduring Families project screening

The La Crosse Public Library will host a screening of the Enduring Families Project at 6:00 p.m.

The theatre project helps bring to life the stories of black people who lived in the La Crosse area from its beginnings, highlighting their contributions and impact on the area. 

"Mainstream La Crosse history does not include this material and it is the goal of our project to bring it to the forefront," said Denise Christy-Moss of the Enduring Families Project. 

Christy-Moss joined Daybreak on Wednesday morning to talk about the screening and presentation. 

"It provides the people of color in this area a sense of empowerment is worthwhile knowing that there was a strong black presence in the mid to late 1800s," said Christy-Moss. 

Wednesday's (2/8) presentation will feature a focus on the lives of Ashley and Thomas shivers and their impact on our communities.

The two actors who reenacted the Ashley Shivers film will be on hand for the screening, along with the filmmaker and more.

The La Crosse County Historical Society helps provide for this program. You can learn more about the project hereRebecca Mormann Kreiger researched the people featured in this project and helped bring their stories to life.

It starts at 6:00 P.M. You can register at Enduring Families Project Screening | La Crosse Public Library (lacrosselibrary.org)

