La Crosse Library hosting Enduring Families Project presentation

(WXOW) - Wednesday night will feature the stories of some of the African Americans who helped shape the La Crosse area.
The La Crosse Public Library will host a screening of the Enduring Families Project at 6:00 p.m.
The theatre project helps bring to life the stories of black people who lived in the La Crosse area from its beginnings, highlighting their contributions and impact on the area.
"Mainstream La Crosse history does not include this material and it is the goal of our project to bring it to the forefront," said Denise Christy-Moss of the Enduring Families Project.
Christy-Moss joined Daybreak on Wednesday morning to talk about the screening and presentation.
"It provides the people of color in this area a sense of empowerment is worthwhile knowing that there was a strong black presence in the mid to late 1800s," said Christy-Moss.
Wednesday's (2/8) presentation will feature a focus on the lives of Ashley and Thomas shivers and their impact on our communities.
The two actors who reenacted the Ashley Shivers film will be on hand for the screening, along with the filmmaker and more.
The La Crosse County Historical Society helps provide for this program. You can learn more about the project here. Rebecca Mormann Kreiger researched the people featured in this project and helped bring their stories to life.
It starts at 6:00 P.M. You can register at Enduring Families Project Screening | La Crosse Public Library (lacrosselibrary.org)