La Crosse Marathon returns in May

(WXOW) - Runners can start training now for one the biggest races in the area this spring.
The La Crosse Marathon returns on May 6. It features three different races. Runners can choose between the full marathon, a half marathon, and a 5K.
Early bird registration is now open. River City Running Club will host the race this year. It is a USATF-certified marathon.
Race Director Mike Borst joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the races. For first time runners, he says to start training now in order to achieve your goal of finishing the race.
"Everybody comes from different backgrounds, different life situations and so being able to see all those people crossing the finish line and for yourself, being able to cross the finish line is just a really big accomplishment," said Borst. "It makes other things in life feel easier."
Last year, over $20,000 was donated to various nonprofit organizations in the Coulee Region including the Outdoor Recreation Alliance, Joe was Just Joe Foundation, and the St. Clare Health Mission.
The full marathon starts in Sparta and ends at Riverside Park in La Crosse.
The half marathon kicks off in West Salem and ends in Riverside Park.
The 5K starts and finishes at Riverside Park.
For more information and registration details, visit