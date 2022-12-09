 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow this morning, ending early in the afternoon. Brief
period of freezing drizzle possible as snow moves in and as it
ends. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, greatest
south of Interstate 90. Glaze of ice possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest into
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

La Crosse Marathon returns in May

  • 0

(WXOW) - Runners can start training now for one the biggest races in the area this spring. 

marathon

The La Crosse Marathon returns on May 6. It features three different races. Runners can choose between the full marathon, a half marathon, and a 5K. 

Early bird registration is now open. River City Running Club will host the race this year. It is a USATF-certified marathon. 

Race Director Mike Borst joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the races. For first time runners, he says to start training now in order to achieve your goal of finishing the race.

"Everybody comes from different backgrounds, different life situations and so being able to see all those people crossing the finish line and for yourself, being able to cross the finish line is just a really big accomplishment," said Borst. "It makes other things in life feel easier."

Last year, over $20,000 was donated to various nonprofit organizations in the Coulee Region including the Outdoor Recreation Alliance, Joe was Just Joe Foundation, and the St. Clare Health Mission. 

The full marathon starts in Sparta and ends at Riverside Park in La Crosse.

The half marathon kicks off in West Salem and ends in Riverside Park.

The 5K starts and finishes at Riverside Park.

For more information and registration details, visit 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you