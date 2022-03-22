La Crosse School Board Race Interview: Juan Jimenez

(WXOW) - Daybreak is sitting down with the six candidates running in the La Crosse School Board Race ahead of the April 5th election.
Voters will choose three of the candidates to serve on the school board.
On Monday, Juan Jimenez sat down with Mike Beiermeister to answer a few questions. Find his responses below:
School Resource Officers will play a smaller and smaller role in our schools, yet some students believe they should remain, even creating a petition to keep them in the hallways, what would you say to those students about the decision to reduce the SRO program?
"I'd say thank you for being a part of the process and thank you for using your voice to impact change within the school district. This is an extremely important issue. I really look forward to deciding once I receive all information from multiple sources because I think informed decisions that use multiple sources make the best decisions for our community and students."
We're already seeing a decrease in enrollment in the district, Do you think La Crosse's High School's should be combined? Why or why not?
"That's a big part of the long range facility planning process. It's extremely important to our fiscal health. We have the same facility footprint we had decades ago but the national trend is a decline of the school-age population. My opinion isn't as important as determining what's in the best interest of the students in the community, so that's going to include obtaining more information and input to the school district community who is reviewing what's possible at our current sites and other data that's necessary to ensure we make the best decision for ensuring next generation learning, fiscal stability and above all, students success."
What actions do you believe you can take as a board member to help get more teachers and substitutes into the district?
"We have three great institutions of higher ed so looking to see if we can build some more partnerships to keep local high school graduates as educators within our school district is one. Partnering with our employees to be more responsive to the concerns being raised in the school buildings. Advocating at the state level to remove barriers so that educational employees can better negotiate their wages, hours, and conditions of employment, and of course, the big one, advocating with the local community to ensure our neighbors know the amazing work being done by our colleagues every day, continue to ask for their support and hopefully, they will help join in the great work that's being done inside our classrooms."