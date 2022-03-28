La Crosse School Board Race Interview: Kent Stein

(WXOW) - Daybreak is sitting down with the six candidates running in the La Crosse School Board Race ahead of the April 5th election.
Voters will choose three of the candidates to serve on the school board.
On Monday, Kent Stein sat down with WXOW to answer a few questions. Find his responses below:
School Resource Officers will play a smaller and smaller role in our schools, yet some students believe they should remain, even creating a petition to keep them in the hallways, what would you say to those students about the decision to reduce the SRO program?
"I would agree with those students. I think the SRO program plays an important role and should continue to play an important role. I don't think that reducing our SRO numbers is a good idea. School Resource Officers play a dual role. They decrease the response time to seconds as opposed to minutes, so making it much, much faster for a law enforcement officer or trained person to respond in the event of an emergency or a safety concern, and also, they just provide a really good set of role models and good interaction early on in a kid's life with law enforcement."
We're already seeing a decrease in enrollment in the district, Do you think La Crosse's High School's should be combined? Why or why not?
"Combining the high schools is one way to do it. I think we need more information at this point. I saw the survey come out. I read all of the data. I thought it was actually very well done, but I think there needs to be more data collected. I think we need to have more sessions with parents, with teachers, with the community in general because there are concerns about transportation. There's concerns about where to locate the school to make it available to the most amount of students and make it easiest on everyone to make use of those facilities, so I think it's an idea. It's good moving in the right direction, but I think we need more information at this time."
What actions do you believe you can take as a board member to help get more teachers and substitutes into the district?
"Again, I'm going to say maybe some more information, but I think it's important. We need to consider the stakeholders here, so we need to talk to our current teachers and see what they need, what's been bothering them, what maybe our obstacles or maybe reducing tension in the school district, and then I think also we need to see about recruitment, kind of a two-fold problem, so we need to reach out to Viterbo, Western, UW-La Crosse and say, "Hey! What are new teachers looking at? What are they concerned about when they look for new jobs, and what do they see as trends? Is it the paycheck or is there more to it. Is it the days off or hourly or is it school or is it division between work and family."