La Crosse School Board Race Interview: Kim Krejchik

(WXOW) - Daybreak is sitting down with the six candidates running in the La Crosse School Board Race ahead of the April 5th election.
Voters will choose three of the candidates to serve on the school board.
On Monday, Kimberly Krejchik sat down with Mike Beiermeister to answer a few questions. Find her responses below:
School Resource Officers will play a smaller and smaller role in our schools, yet some students believe they should remain, even creating a petition to keep them in the hallways, what would you say to those students about the decision to reduce the SRO program?
"I actually have been in close contact with those students because I feel that the student resource officers should be staying in the schools. I think they are an invaluable resource both just to be on hand and the knowledge and expertise that they bring to our schools. I think that seeing them as friends versus scary law enforcement is very important for our youth. So, I would actually work to reverse the school board's decision to take them out of the schools."
We're already seeing a decrease in enrollment in the district, Do you think La Crosse's High School's should be combined? Why or why not?
"Very contentious. I think discussion there, I honestly feel like we need some more details about whether consolidation is what needs to happen. I worry because there is not really a central location in La Crosse to put a high school so then we're busing kids to one side or all the way to the other side, so I would be curious to hear what the superintendent's plans are for where he would put this one high school if they do decide that is in fact what the taxpayers and voters want to happen."
What actions do you believe you can take as a board member to help get more teachers and substitutes into the district?
"I think that meeting with the universities to see what the needs are of these upcoming teachers. A lot of them from what I hear is it's not money, so maybe if we can offer them when the kids get a day off, they actually get the day off. Maybe, we don't need as many in-services. That would be something I'm interested in looking at because I feel like a lot of the burnout might be fixed if we could give the kids two days off and then teachers one day off in order to only have one day of in-service for them. That might be wishful thinking. I might need to learn more, but I feel like that might help with teacher retention. Also, I know the planning so having enough time to grade papers and plan for the next day during the school day or maybe a little bit outside the school day rather than having them take all of that home."