Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

.Heavy rains combined with frozen soils may result in river flooding
along the Black River.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning before 1100 AM
CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse School Board Race Interview: Mary LaMothe

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - Daybreak is sitting down with the six candidates running in the La Crosse School Board Race ahead of the April 5th election

Mary LaMothe

Voters will choose three of the candidates to serve on the school board.

On Wednesday, Mary LaMothe sat down with WXOW to answer a few questions. Find her responses below: 

Mary LaMothe 2

School Resource Officers will play a smaller and smaller role in our schools, yet some students believe they should remain, even creating a petition to keep them in the hallways, what would you say to those students about the decision to reduce the SRO program?

"The students I believe have a right to be disappointed in the proposed reduction of the SRO's. The students are more aware of the problems in the schools then even their parents are. On the other hand, school administration, they have invested interest and minimizing the ongoing problems within the schools such as unlawful drugs, bullying, we're talking also about gang violence within the schools themselves. It's their vested interest to keep an eye on that, and it also makes them look bad. But, I want to say one thing. Considering today's environment, I think, listen to the students and keep the SRO's in the schools."

We're already seeing a decrease in enrollment in the district, Do you think La Crosse's High School's should be combined? Why or why not?
 
"Because La Crosse and Logan, both high schools have their own identities, they have their traditions, and they have their own supporters, and when you look at that, if you combine these two schools on a newly proposed campus, when you look at that constructed campus, it would require an increase in taxes just through property acquisition, through building costs, and also through busing, and when you look at that, that destroys the immediate community's identity, at least with those schools, so downsizing can still be achieved without incurring all of these unnecessary new construction costs."

 What actions do you believe you can take as a board member to help get more teachers and substitutes into the district?

"If it does continue, the district-wide enrollment, we're looking at it decreasing, it's been decreasing over the last 10 years, so it makes little sense, and that's the key right there to hire more teachers, more substitutes or even more administrative in the near future, so care should always be given to monitoring the attrition rates of these people. You've got retirement. You've also got normal employee turnover which in itself is a real need. When you look at it, you have to establish a real need in order to make sure you're filling these positions correctly, and so you've got to look at your hiring policies and make sure that it's actually done effectively."  

