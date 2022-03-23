La Crosse School Board Race Interview: Mary LaMothe

(WXOW) - Daybreak is sitting down with the six candidates running in the La Crosse School Board Race ahead of the April 5th election.
Voters will choose three of the candidates to serve on the school board.
On Wednesday, Mary LaMothe sat down with WXOW to answer a few questions. Find her responses below:
School Resource Officers will play a smaller and smaller role in our schools, yet some students believe they should remain, even creating a petition to keep them in the hallways, what would you say to those students about the decision to reduce the SRO program?
"The students I believe have a right to be disappointed in the proposed reduction of the SRO's. The students are more aware of the problems in the schools then even their parents are. On the other hand, school administration, they have invested interest and minimizing the ongoing problems within the schools such as unlawful drugs, bullying, we're talking also about gang violence within the schools themselves. It's their vested interest to keep an eye on that, and it also makes them look bad. But, I want to say one thing. Considering today's environment, I think, listen to the students and keep the SRO's in the schools."
What actions do you believe you can take as a board member to help get more teachers and substitutes into the district?
"If it does continue, the district-wide enrollment, we're looking at it decreasing, it's been decreasing over the last 10 years, so it makes little sense, and that's the key right there to hire more teachers, more substitutes or even more administrative in the near future, so care should always be given to monitoring the attrition rates of these people. You've got retirement. You've also got normal employee turnover which in itself is a real need. When you look at it, you have to establish a real need in order to make sure you're filling these positions correctly, and so you've got to look at your hiring policies and make sure that it's actually done effectively."