La Crosse School Board Race Interview: Mary LaMothe

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse zones. .Heavy rains combined with frozen soils may result in river flooding along the Black River. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning before 1100 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...From late Friday night to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&