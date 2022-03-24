La Crosse School Board Race Interview: Merideth Garcia

(WXOW) - Daybreak is sitting down with the six candidates running in the La Crosse School Board Race ahead of the April 5th election.
Voters will choose three of the candidates to serve on the school board.
On Wednesday, Merideth Garcia sat down with WXOW to answer a few questions. Find her responses below:
School Resource Officers will play a smaller and smaller role in our schools, yet some students believe they should remain, even creating a petition to keep them in the hallways, what would you say to those students about the decision to reduce the SRO program?
"I applaud students who start petitions and raise awareness about issues that they care about. That is democracy in action, and that's what they ought to be doing, and I'm excited to hear how they think SRO's are contributing to their learning community on campus. As the school board and police department investigate and evaluate the impact of SRO's, we'll need multiple perspectives and these students are providing. But, I know also that students in the past have circulated petitions and demonstrated outside La Crosse Central High School to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement and its residence in our own community, and that perspective will also be important. I'm also aware of the research that suggests that an SRO presence often escalates issues of discipline to criminal offenses when minority students are involved. Local data also suggests that school districts suspend students at a disproportionally high rate, and the role of police officers in that process has to be examined carefully. We all want students to be safe in schools, and the questions is, are SRO's the answer to that. We have to acknowledge the fact that some students feel less safe with SRO's on campus and collect data about our local program that determines the role SRO'S have in our schools for their sake, the SRO's sake, and for our students. We want to be sure that SRO's are doing the job that they're trained for and not shouldering responsibilities that are outside their scope."
We're already seeing a decrease in enrollment in the district, Do you think La Crosse's High School's should be combined? Why or why not?
"I think, as you mentioned, it isn't just that we're expecting a drop, that we are. It's also that enrollment at the high schools is already quite low for the size of the buildings. I completed the community survey that the school board sent out, and I know the result of that survey indicated that the community supports taking some action to update and streamline our facilities used. I think, in considering this issue, I'm most concerned about preserving small class sizes, so that students don't fall through the cracks, and finding a central location so that commuting to school isn't an undue burden. As a school board member, issues of class size, employee retention, and student commute would be top of mind for me."
What actions do you believe you can take as a board member to help get more teachers and substitutes into the district?
"I love this question. It absolutely speaks to me as a candidate because I mentor people into the teaching profession. It's basically asking what can we do to make teaching in our district an attractive profession that people want to stay involved in, and it's an important question. The teacher candidates I work with have a fairly good grasp of teacher pay and they're absolutely committed to supporting students, so while raising teacher compensation to a livable wage can measure it with their education is important, supporting them and doing the work that they believe will benefit students is even more critical. In my experience, people leave this profession when they feel like they're being asked to act in ways that are contrary to a student's well-being or that make the work of teaching unsustainable. Teachers draw on their knowledge of their subject area, their familiarity with best practices and instruction, and their knowledge of students talents and interests to build a curriculum that provides opportunities for all students to succeed. Scaling back their time to plan meaningful lessons and provide thoughtful feedback erodes their ability to succeed, attacks on their autonomy and professional judgement, demoralizes teachers and prompt them to put those skills to use elsewhere. So, if we want to attract and retain teachers, we have to build sustainable practices that honor the work that teachers do and defend their ability to do it. As a school board member, I will propose and defend policies that acknowledge and protect the professional expertise of teachers."