La Crosse Stars host Color Guard Showcase on Sunday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A final opportunity to see the La Crosse Stars color guard ensemble and enjoy performances from other groups on Sunday evening.
The Stars host the Color Guard Showcase at 6 p.m. at the Sutton Gym at Central High School in La Crosse. Admission is free.
The La Crosse Stars feature both a varsity and junior varsity show with students from the district's high schools and middle schools. For the varsity performance, entitled "Gambit", they'll perform choreography set to music from the Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit". The junior varsity show features music from Coldplay and is titled "A Sky Full of Stars".
In addition, the Stars are joined by the Lincoln Winter Drumline, the La Crosse Stars Cadets, the Onalaska High School Winter Guard, and the UW-La Crosse Winter Guard.
The Stars recently finished up their first competitive season on the North Star Circuit.