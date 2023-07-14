 Skip to main content
La Crosse Storytelling Festival celebrating 20 years this month

(WXOW) - La Crosse's Storytelling Festival will hit a major milestone next weekend. 

Storytelling

Friday night's performance of spooky tales will kick off year 20 of the event. 

The festival takes place July 21-22 at The Pump House Regional Arts Center

Storytellers will bring to life different tales by just their words and their actions. 

It's Wisconsin oldest and longest-running storytelling festival. 

Back in 2003, two local attorneys teamed up to bring this vision tonight. Keith Belzer and Ted Skemp wanted to bring a family-friendly event. They first started the fest at Pettibone Park with a combination of national and local storytellers. 

In 2006, the Bluff Country Tale Spinners storytelling guild took over responsibilities, eventually bringing the festival to the Pump House Regional Arts Center. 

Professional Storyteller Terry Visger joined Daybreak on Friday with a preview of what's in store. 

Friday begins with Tales of the Creepy and Scary at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Beth Horner and Stuart Stotts will provide the chills for the evening.

On Saturday, the morning begins with free children's performances at 11:00 a.m. Families can enjoy different songs, stories, puppets, and more by a number of performers.

The afternoon shifts gears to more adult storytelling by Stotts and Horner and music by Eddie Allen. 

In the evening, you have the chance to tell a story for a chance to win $20. The Luna Story Slam will kick off at 6. 

It's followed by more stories, a raffle, and more! 

Tickets are available online or at the door. 

Find a schedule, ticket information, and more at lacrossestoryfest.com

