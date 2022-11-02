Last Train to Nibroc features intimate theatre experience

(WXOW) - A young man meets a woman on a train at the beginning of World War II.
That connection sparks a clever and intriguing tale called "Last Train to Nibroc."
The UW-La Crosse Theatre Department will put on the production this weekend only (Nov. 3-6) at the Frederick Theatre in Morris Hall.
Director Dr. Nic Barilar joined Daybreak to talk about this small, historical romance which begins on Thursday night.
"They're not sure where they're headed," said Barilar. "At the same time, they're not sure where the country is headed, and they meet on this train, and they hit it off."
The show follows the journey of these two actors as they try and figure what's next in life. Barilar has been tasked with bringing this show to life with only the two actors in a unique setting.
"It's not only our smaller space. It's a space where the audience surrounds the space on three sides, so one of the things I have to be worried about is what it looks like from every angle," said Barilar.
Shows run Nov. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. A Sunday matinee begins at 2:00 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit Welcome - Theatre & Dance | UW-La Crosse (uwlax.edu)