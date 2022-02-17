Learn all about curling this weekend

(WXOW) - Travel to Centerville this weekend to learn about the sport of curling.
With the 2022 Winter Olympics, the sport has been in the spotlight, and curling enthusiasts hope they can draw even more people to the game.
On Friday, the Centerville Curling Club will hold an Open House & Learn to Curl event.
It all kicks off at 4:00 p.m. and runs until 9:00 p.m. Folks can try out the sport and learn the basics of the game. Also, learn about upcoming opportunities to participate in curling events.
Event organizers encourage you to bring clean shoes and warm clothes.
The cost is $10 for adults, and it's free for those 18 and under. The kitchen will be open with $10 burger baskets. Adult beverage sales will also be open.
For more information, contact centervillecurlingclub@gmail.com.