Lights and LEGOs on display for the holidays at Monroe Co. Local History Room & Museum

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A couple of unique displays are featured for the holiday season at the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum.
Beginning on November 21, the museum presents "Festive Favorites: Lights and LEGO." Admission is free to see the exhibits.
The first of the two displays vintage holiday lights from Tomah. The decorations hung along Superior Avenue from 1951 to 1971. A Tomah resident saved the lights from being thrown out and recently donated them to the museum.
After some cleaning and repair work, the lights look much like they did 70 years ago when they were new.
The other display features a 30-square-foot LEGO Christmas Village display. According to the museum, "This whimsical LEGO display will feature festive scenes bursting with tiny, colorful details and pop-culture references."
During the exhibit, the museum is drawing entries to give away one LEGO set a week to a child who registered.
Both displays run through January 28.
The museum is at 200 West Main Street in downtown Sparta. They're open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information about the displays or about the LEGO Set Giveaway call 608-269-8680 or visit Facebook.com/MCLHR.