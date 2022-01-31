 Skip to main content
Little Debbie's snack cakes will get an ice cream makeover

By CNN

You can now look forward to eating your favorite snack cake by the pint!

Seven of Little Debbie's classics will be getting an ice cream makeover.

Flavors of Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Nutty Butters, Swiss Rolls, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, and Honey Buns will be popping up in the freezer starting February 1st.

Hudsonville Ice Cream announced the partnership with the snack food icon after the success of their Christmas Tree Cake ice cream from last November.

The new Little Debbie-inspired pints will be available exclusively at Walmart, but all seven flavors will be available year-round.

