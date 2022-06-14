 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'Live on Main' takes over Cashton this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - Live music takes over Cashton Friday and Saturday. 

Live on Main

'Live on Main' returns with five different acts ready to put on quite the spectacle. 

Friday will feature country artists K. Sterling and the 85 Silver Band and Zac Matthews Band. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. 

Saturday is a variety of folk to classic rock. Luke Callen will kick things off at 3:30 p.m. TUGG takes over at 5:00 p.m. and classic rockers, The Fortunate Sons, headline at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday admission is $10. All money raised from ticket sales and drink vendors goes toward community projects in Cashton. 

"Last year, we donated for a turnout suit for the fire department which was $2,500," said organizer Deb Wilkening. "We've been donating to park improvements, the boy scouts and a lot of other organizations there, so it's a good way to give back to the community of Cashton."

Music takes place on Main St. in Cashton. 

To see a full lineup and to learn more, visit #Lineup | United States | Cashtonliveonmain.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you