'Live on Main' takes over Cashton this weekend

(WXOW) - Live music takes over Cashton Friday and Saturday.
'Live on Main' returns with five different acts ready to put on quite the spectacle.
Friday will feature country artists K. Sterling and the 85 Silver Band and Zac Matthews Band. Music starts at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday is a variety of folk to classic rock. Luke Callen will kick things off at 3:30 p.m. TUGG takes over at 5:00 p.m. and classic rockers, The Fortunate Sons, headline at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday admission is $10. All money raised from ticket sales and drink vendors goes toward community projects in Cashton.
"Last year, we donated for a turnout suit for the fire department which was $2,500," said organizer Deb Wilkening. "We've been donating to park improvements, the boy scouts and a lot of other organizations there, so it's a good way to give back to the community of Cashton."
Music takes place on Main St. in Cashton.
To see a full lineup and to learn more, visit #Lineup | United States | Cashtonliveonmain.com