Local actor giving behind-the-scenes look at filmmaking

  • Updated
(WXOW) - Learn about how a movie comes together on Monday and Saturday in Onalaska. 

Local actor Steve Kiedrowski will lead a workshop on Monday, May 15 called "The Making of a Movie." 

"I'm going to be talking about how a production on how a film is made, getting the actors, finding the locations, writing the script, and how it all comes to a crescendo," said Kiedrowski. 

The event is free and open to all. It takes place at the Onalaska Library at 6:00 p.m. 

Kiedrowski has acted in over 12 movies and numerous plays. 

On Saturday, he'll screen "The Last Bridge Home," a local, award-winning film. 

That will take place on Saturday, May 20 at the Onalaska American Legion. Both sessions will feature a Q&A. Both are free and open to all. 

