Local actor giving behind-the-scenes look at filmmaking

(WXOW) - Learn about how a movie comes together on Monday and Saturday in Onalaska.
Local actor Steve Kiedrowski will lead a workshop on Monday, May 15 called "The Making of a Movie."
"I'm going to be talking about how a production on how a film is made, getting the actors, finding the locations, writing the script, and how it all comes to a crescendo," said Kiedrowski.
The event is free and open to all. It takes place at the Onalaska Library at 6:00 p.m.
Kiedrowski has acted in over 12 movies and numerous plays.
On Saturday, he'll screen "The Last Bridge Home," a local, award-winning film.
That will take place on Saturday, May 20 at the Onalaska American Legion. Both sessions will feature a Q&A. Both are free and open to all.