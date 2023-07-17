Local agencies challenge community to Stuff the Bus! with school supply donations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- While there is still some time to enjoy summer, several La Crosse agencies and businesses want to make sure students are prepared for the upcoming school year.
According to a news release from The Salvation Army, multiple local organizations have come together to partner with Walmart, Gillette Pepsi, and Go Riteway to hold a Stuff the Bus! challenge.
Friday, July 21 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Go Riteway will park a bus at the southside Walmart where community members can donate Back2School items for area children. Shelter necessities can also be donated for those served at The Salvation Army.
All school supplies donated during the 12-hour Stuff the Bus! challenge will be used for different Back2School events throughout August.
Back2School items consist of large backpacks, scientific calculators, 3-ring binders, flash drives, heavy-duty folders, washable markers, notebooks, highlighters, and more.
Items necessary for the shelter include towels, washcloths, t-shirts, adult underwear and socks, and hygiene products.
If you can't make the event at the southside Walmart on July 21, you can also click here to purchase items off their Walmart registry.
Families that could use some extra help preparing for the upcoming school year can sign-up for the Back2School program here.
The Salvation Army news release says they are also looking for volunteers to help with the Back2School events in August. Visit the Salvation Army's volunteer sign-up here.
For more information about the Back2School event visit SALaCrosse.org