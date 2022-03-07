Local chef nominated for prestigious culinary award

(WXOW) - A local chef is in the running for a major culinary award.
Mary Kastman of Driftless Cafe in Viroqua is up for Best Chef: Midwest from the James Beard Foundation.
Chefs are nominated by their fellow peers.
Kastman is up against several other chefs from the region including Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
She is the only chef recognized from the Coulee Region this year.
Driftless Cafe Owner Luke Zahm says Kastman is really able to lift up local farmers and producers with her work in the kitchen.
She specializes in eastern Mediterranean flavors and spices which highlights plenty of vegetable usage.