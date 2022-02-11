Local massage therapist, personal trainer selected to run Boston Marathon for charity

(WXOW) - A local massage therapist and personal trainer will be running the Boston Marathon all for a good cause.
Sarah Lau-Melby was selected to run on behalf of the Massage Therapist Foundation. She will be fundraising for her race and the foundation.
The nonprofit organization helps with research into the benefits of massage therapy, community service projects, and helping the underserved.
She's also started a sponsor a mile program. Local businesses can donate $100 per mile. So far, she has 20 miles covered already.
Lau-Melby will also once again lead a local 5k and 2 mile run/walk for all. She's been doing this race for the past 10 years and will use the proceeds to go toward the foundation and her race efforts.
The personal trainer wants to also get youth of all ages into running and being more active. She's teamed up with the Holmen Park & Recreation Department to create a learn to run program.