Long-lost letter hints at George Washington's financial struggles

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm from Tuesday Evening through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
Tuesday evening through Thursday. The heaviest snow arrives in
two waves, the first on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along
an axis between interstates 90 and 94, where amounts of 3 to 7
inches are expected. While the snow tapers off during the morning
on Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and
increasing northeasterly winds during the day may result in
travel impacts due to blowing and drifting of snow.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to
produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area with
strong winds continuing to lead to reduced visibilities. By the
time the storm departs on Thursday evening, some locations in the
watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two days.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next few days.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing
amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow
will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and
blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Long-lost letter hints at George Washington's financial struggles

  • Updated
  • 0
Long-lost letter hints at George Washington's financial struggles

The Raab Collection has unveiled a previously unknown letter from George Washington, written on the cusp of the 1787 Constitutional Convention.

 Courtesy The Raab Collection

A long-lost letter from George Washington hints at the first president's financial woes, and it is expected to fetch $50,000 at auction.

The Raab Collection, an auction house specializing in historical documents, announced the discovery of the letter in a news release Sunday.

The letter was previously "unknown to scholars" and was kept in a small private collection in rural West Virginia, according to the news release.

In the 1787 letter, the early politician writes of his need to sell land and raise money. He began corresponding with Israel Shreve, a retired colonel, who wanted to use a form of credit to buy a 1,644-acre tract of land on the Youghiogheny River in western Pennsylvania, according to the Raab collection. But Washington insisted on selling the land for cash.

"The land you mention is for sale, & I wish it was convenient for me to accommodate you with it for military certificates; but to raise money is the only inducement I have to sell it," Washington wrote.

"One fourth of the money to be paid down - the other three fourths in three annual payments, with interest," he added.

Washington wrote the letter just months before he would arrive in Philadelphia as chairman of the Constitutional Convention, which resulted in the creation of the American Constitution. He was inaugurated as the nation's first president two years later in 1789.

"This powerful letter, coming as it does on the doorstep of one of Washington's great moments, gives us a glimpse into the financial stresses and concerns of Washington, a man we think of in mythic terms but really had many of our own, very human issues," said Nathan Raab, principal at The Raab Collection, in the news release.

Washington at one time owned as many as 70,000 acres of land across what is now seven states, according to the news release. His properties depended on the work of hundreds of enslaved people, according to the National Archives.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you