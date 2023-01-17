Luther College Nordic Choir starts touring season in historic Westby church

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW)-- The nationally-renowned Luther College Nordic Choir will start their touring season Saturday, January 21 in Westby's historic Country Coon Prairie Church.
The performance will be held at Jan. 21, 7:00 p.m. in the Country Coon Prairie Church located just outside of town at S2706 Coon Prairie Rd. Westby, WI.
Nordic Choir goes on tour across the nation every year and internationally every three years. They have performed at some of the nations most prestigious music halls, including Lincoln Center, New York; Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C.; Orchestra Hall, Chicago; Orchestra Hall and the Historic State Theatre, Minneapolis; Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Crystal Cathedral, Los Angeles; and the Mormon Tabernacle, Salt Lake City.
Despite the group's many accolades, Nordic Choir director, Dr. Andrew Last says performing for the people here at home always means the most.
"Some of my favorite places to take Nordic to sing are not the big Mega Churches- and those are fun, too! But it's the ones that are small and have these audiences that are so grateful to have an ensemble at the caliber of Nordic Choir come and enjoy and pack the house."
Last says to expect 4 different sets, with each set featuring either three or four pieces. He says each set has a theme meant to tell an overall story for the listener.
The venue, Westby's Country Coon Prairie Church, was built in 1857 and was the 1st Lutheran Church built in western Wisconsin. It's now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Country Coon Prairie Church Preservation, Inc. shares a mission with the Nordic Choir.
Dr. Last believes one of the great things the choir does is preserve the historical Scandinavian traditions of the Midwest, but that he also hopes to bring in new audiences who might not typically consider attending a choir concert.
"There's some classic pieces, there's some contemporary pieces, there's even a little pop on our tour program. That's always been my philosophy as the conductor of the Nordic Choir: to honor our traditions from the past, but also I think I have a responsibility to push this ensemble into the future of what choral music can be."
According to Dr. Last, Luther College is unique because despite being a small school of roughly 2,000 students, it has one of the largest undergraduate music programs in the country. But the groups goal at it's simplest is to share their love of music.
"Music has always been this sort of outlet to bring me some sort of joy and 'up-ness' in my life. And I think if you're looking for a way to bring that into your life, just come watch 70 college kids who are just so engaged and wanting to do that." says Last. "I get inspired when I see their faces light up when we're just simply practicing."
Learn more about Luther College Nordic Choir here.
You can purchase tickets to the January 21 performance here. General admission is $20 and student tickets are $10.