Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour'

Weather Alert

...Increasing Likelihood For Snow, Possibly Heavy, Wednesday Night Into Thursday... .A winter storm will move through the region later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday bringing snowfall...possibly heavy for some. There is still potential for a heavy snow band with greatest accumulations near and north of Interstate 90. Warmer air could cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lesser snow totals. There may also be some potential for freezing drizzle to mix in at times. There will likely be changes to the storm track and snow amounts as the storm nears. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday if you are traveling. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. Heaviest snow will fall Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&