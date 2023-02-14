 Skip to main content
Magic of Isaiah joins Daybreak to preview upcoming magical evenings

  • Updated
  • 0

Local magician Isaiah Foster will bring the Impossible, Magic and Mind Reading Show to Le Chateau French Restaurant in February and March.

(WXOW) - Magic and mind reading come together this winter in La Crosse. 

Magic of Isaiah gearing up for winter shows

The February 17 is already sold. Tickets are still available for March 10. 

Foster joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about this unique, hour-long show. 

He says the show is much more than just tricks and mind reading. The ambience of Le Chateau adds a unique charm. 

Watch the full interview above to learn more! 

Learn more about the Magic of Isaiah here.

Buy tickets for the March 10 show here

Have a story idea? Let us know here

