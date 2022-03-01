Maintaining healthy teeth in children

(WXOW) - The Wisconsin Dental Association is providing tips to help your child maintain healthy teeth.
Early childhood tooth decay and cavities can be a real problem for young kids.
Deepa Sathiah, DDS, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, said children should avoid 'grazing' or snacks throughout the day that are high in sugar.
Dr. Sathiah recommends sugar-free alternatives and vegetables to lessen the impact on teeth. Drinking water can also help to clear some of the remnants after eating.
"Choosing water over sugary beverages can really help," said Dr. Sathiah.
When it comes to brushing and flossing, Dr. Sathiah said to help children with cleaning their back molars. Brush twice a day and floss once a day.
Regular dental visits are also highly advised.
For more tips and information, visit Wisconsin Dental Association | American Dental Association (wda.org)