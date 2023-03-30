March 'Tools for Schools' recipient turning down the volume for more learning

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Music class can generate a lot of noise as expected.
However, a teacher wants to help control the volume a little more while helping her students focus.
Northside Elementary Music Teacher Jessica Ingvalson is March's Tools for Schools recipient.
She plans to the use the $1,000 to purchase more electronic drum and piano kits. These kits will allow students to explore more instruments while focusing due to the headphones.
Ingvalson can control the volume as well to help those students with sound sensitivity.
"It allows everybody to enjoy the instruments and genuinely enjoy them instead of some of them thinking, "Oh my gosh, it's too loud. I need to breathe!" laughed Ingvalson. "Now, I don't have that because now, they can calmly work on what they're playing."
The new electronic instruments also help all students participate without feeling overwhelmed. It's something our sponsors saw as perfect for those students that are sensitive to sound.
"The fact that she can purchase electronic instruments and control the volume will help those students feel included and be more comfortable in the classroom," said Teresa Knutson of River Bank.
"I don't have to worry about setting another student off because the rooms too loud, so it allows everybody to enjoy the instruments," said Ingvalson.
