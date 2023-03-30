 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

March 'Tools for Schools' recipient turning down the volume for more learning

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Music class can generate a lot of noise as expected.

However, a teacher wants to help control the volume a little more while helping her students focus.

Northside Elementary Music Teacher Jessica Ingvalson is March's Tools for Schools recipient. 

She plans to the use the $1,000 to purchase more electronic drum and piano kits. These kits will allow students to explore more instruments while focusing due to the headphones. 

Ingvalson can control the volume as well to help those students with sound sensitivity. 

"It allows everybody to enjoy the instruments and genuinely enjoy them instead of some of them thinking, "Oh my gosh, it's too loud. I need to breathe!" laughed Ingvalson. "Now, I don't have that because now, they can calmly work on what they're playing."

The new electronic instruments also help all students participate without feeling overwhelmed. It's something our sponsors saw as perfect for those students that are sensitive to sound.

"The fact that she can purchase electronic instruments and control the volume will help those students feel included and be more comfortable in the classroom," said Teresa Knutson of River Bank. 

"I don't have to worry about setting another student off because the rooms too loud, so it allows everybody to enjoy the instruments," said Ingvalson. 

