Mark Twain comes alive in La Crosse this weekend

(WXOW) - A one of a kind one-man show takes place in La Crosse this weekend.
"Mark Twain in La Crosse TONIGHT" kicks off Friday, August 24.
Actor Michael Scott joined Daybreak on Monday to highlight the show which runs for one weekend only.
He tells News 19 that he drew inspiration from Twain's visit to La Crosse.
"Mark Twain came to La Crosse in 1864 and spoke at that opera house just three weeks before his publication of "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," said Scott.
The actor will do a story from that 1864 talk in his show.
Scott is very familiar with what many consider one of the main authors of American literature. He did a similar one-man show about six years ago. Scott also did a walking tour on Mark Twain's visit and his relationship with the Mississippi River.
All shows are free. The courtyard opens at 6:15 p.m.
Performances take place in the Pump House Regional Arts Center courtyard Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00 p.m.
To learn more, visit Pump House Regional Arts Center | (thepumphouse.org)