BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with afternoon heat index values of 105 to 112
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, afternoon heat index
values of 98 to 108 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - A one of a kind one-man show takes place in La Crosse this weekend. 

Mark Twain comes alive in La Crosse this weekend

"Mark Twain in La Crosse TONIGHT" kicks off Friday, August 24. 

Actor Michael Scott joined Daybreak on Monday to highlight the show which runs for one weekend only. 

He tells News 19 that he drew inspiration from Twain's visit to La Crosse. 

"Mark Twain came to La Crosse in 1864 and spoke at that opera house just three weeks before his publication of "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," said Scott.

The actor will do a story from that 1864 talk in his show. 

Scott is very familiar with what many consider one of the main authors of American literature. He did a similar one-man show about six years ago. Scott also did a walking tour on Mark Twain's visit and his relationship with the Mississippi River. 

All shows are free. The courtyard opens at 6:15 p.m. 

Performances take place in the Pump House Regional Arts Center courtyard Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. 

To learn more, visit Pump House Regional Arts Center | (thepumphouse.org)

