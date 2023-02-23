 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation Moving Out...

.As wintry precipitation has started to clear across some portions
of the area, reports of 8 to 12 inches of snow and a 1/4 inch of
ice have been received. This wintry mix of snow and freezing
drizzle will continue to move northeast out of the local area late
this morning.

Winds will continue to drift snow, especially on ridge tops,
higher terrain and open areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow with additional accumulations of up to 1 inch.
Brief period of wintry mix with light icing possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

  • Updated
  • 0

Ben Skinner and Chris Barton of Paulin's Provisions joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about their shelf stable products.

(WXOW) - Little jars are packing a big punch when it comes to flavors at a local business. 

Marmalades, mustards, and more with Paulin's Provisions

Ben Skinner and Chris Barton of Paulin's Provisions joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about their shelf-stable products. 

They manufacture jars of mustards, marmalades, and more that go to different markets in the area. 

They use minimal and locally sourced ingredients to create their different tastes. 

On Thursday, they brought in their orange marmalade and plum mustard. 

"The mustard goes really well with pork," said Ben Skinner. "Actually, if you see are jars in store, we have some suggestions like sandwiches, brats, hams. It's also great with cheeses, charcuterie, and more." 

Barton said the orange marmalade is perfect for toast or bagels. He added that it blends well stir fry and even BBQ. 

"Ben just actually made an orange chicken with are marmalade," said Barton.

Ben and Chris are longtime friends from La Crosse. They've been in the restaurant industry for 20 years. 

Learn more about their products and upcoming tastings at Paulin's LLC (paulinsprovisions.com)

