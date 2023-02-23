Marmalades, mustards, and more with Paulin's Provisions

(WXOW) - Little jars are packing a big punch when it comes to flavors at a local business.
Ben Skinner and Chris Barton of Paulin's Provisions joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about their shelf-stable products.
They manufacture jars of mustards, marmalades, and more that go to different markets in the area.
They use minimal and locally sourced ingredients to create their different tastes.
On Thursday, they brought in their orange marmalade and plum mustard.
"The mustard goes really well with pork," said Ben Skinner. "Actually, if you see are jars in store, we have some suggestions like sandwiches, brats, hams. It's also great with cheeses, charcuterie, and more."
Barton said the orange marmalade is perfect for toast or bagels. He added that it blends well stir fry and even BBQ.
"Ben just actually made an orange chicken with are marmalade," said Barton.
Ben and Chris are longtime friends from La Crosse. They've been in the restaurant industry for 20 years.
Learn more about their products and upcoming tastings at Paulin's LLC (paulinsprovisions.com)