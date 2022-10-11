Marsh clean-up event scheduled for Sunday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Organizers of the La Crosse River Marsh Clean Up event set for this Sunday are looking for some extra hands to help out.
The Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh and UWL student athletes are gathering Sunday morning at 11 a.m. to clean the trails and edges of the marsh area.
They'll be meeting at Leuth Park by the northwest corner of the La Crosse St. and Lang Drive intersection.
The organizers said they are focusing on both sides of Lang Drive as they say it is a problem area.
Anyone wishing to volunteer should dress appropriately, bring gloves, and wear a good pair of walking/hiking shoes.
The group is providing trash bags and provide direction on where crews are going to work.
October 23 is the rain date.