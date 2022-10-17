McIntosh Library gearing up for Festival of Birds Friday

(WXOW) - Owls, eagles, finches, and all different types of birds will take over Viroqua's McIntosh Memorial Library on Friday.
The library will host the Festival of Birds from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Director Trina Erickson and Maggie Strittmater joined Daybreak to talk about the festival.
This celebration begins with a ribbon cutting for a brand-new addition. The library is adding an Aviary Area.
"We never thought we'd have birds at the McIntosh Memorial Library, but thanks to a national grant that we secured from AARP, we were able to bring this aviary," said Erickson.
The aviary will have finches and one singing canary. That specific area provides ample seating so people can be alone to observe the birds year-round.
Below is a full schedule for the festival.
A bird day camp for kids will take place from 12 to 3. Register by calling 608-637-7151 x 6.
Large groups should inform the library before attending to ensure adequate space. Call 608-637-7151 x 7.
For more information, visit mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.