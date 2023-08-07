Medary Family Fun Days to help with community projects

(WXOW) - Fun for the whole family comes to Medary on Saturday.
The community will host its 14th annual Medary Family Fun Days on August 12 from 12 until 5.
Steve Elsen joined Daybreak on Monday with what folks can expect for this year.
He tells News 19 that this free event has a little something for everyone.
"We'll have plenty of kids games at no cost," said Elsen. "It's no cost to attend the event so just come on out and come and enjoy the afternoon."
Meal tickets for brats, hot dogs, and hamburgers are $7. There will also be a bouncy house, pony rides, live music, and more. A silent auction will also be taking place.
"Bring a little bit of cash. We don't have the ability to take credit cards," said Elsen. "It's just a relaxing day."
Proceeds go toward community improvements like at playgrounds. Elsen says the goal is to make the community and its playgrounds more accessible for all.
Medary Family Fun Day takes place at N3393 Smith Valley Rd, La Crosse.
The afternoon runs from noon until 5 p.m.