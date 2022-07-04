Medical Monday: Becoming an organ donor

(WXOW) - Almost anyone can become an organ donor, yet some still hesitate if given the option.
There is no age limit. You cannot be too young or old. Dr. Christine Waller with Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Monday to go over some of the trends when it comes to donating organs.
She says that right now, we are seeing more people becoming organ donors than ever before.
"I attribute that to increasing education of the public and just raising awareness that there is a great need in our nation for organ donation and even in our own state," said Dr. Waller.
You can sign up to be a donor right on your licenses at your local DMV.
Dr. Waller says the highest donation is bone tissue. She adds the highest needed organ are kidneys.
"All organs are actually needed," said Dr. Waller. "We have a large need for all organs and all tissue and all bone."
Dr. Waller adds that from one donor, health care workers can harvest eight organs that can potentially help eight people. 75 people can be helped with tissue and bone.
"You are looking at 83 people's lives that can be saved or altered or improved by one organ donation," said Dr. Waller.