Medical Monday: childhood obesity on the rise

(WXOW) - Obesity rates in children continue to grow in the U.S.
According to the National Survey of Children's Health in 2020, 16.2% of children ages 10-17 in the nation are considered obese. In Wisconsin, that same age group is at 14.6%.
Amanda Westphal of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Monday to go over the survey and provide tips for keeping your child healthy.
She says some of the factors contributing to childhood obesity include activity levels, sleep patterns, genetics, their environment, and nutrition.
Westphal says there are some easy changes parents can make with their kids.
"Some of these things include reducing screen time and replacing that screen time with family time," said Westphal.
Family physical activity time is another tool that Westphal recommends along with proper sleeping habits and modeling healthy eating.
Amanda recommends that kids participate in Minutes in Motion through Gundersen Health System. To learn more, visit Minutes in Motion I Gundersen Health System