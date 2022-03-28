Medical Monday: Considering Bariatric Surgery

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The CDC estimates that around 40 percent of Americans are clinically obese. Obesity-related conditions, like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer, are among the leading causes of preventable, premature death.
The good news for some who qualify is that there is a life-changing surgery that not only can reduce weight, but improve overall health.
Brandon Grover, a doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO), from the bariatric surgery program at Gundersen Health System says bariatric surgery is a group of different operations that are used to help with weight loss.
At Gundersen Health System, gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy are the two most commonly performed. In addition to aiding in weight loss, Dr. Grover says they can improve life for those living with diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and even improve types of cancers.
Patients should take into consideration any other medical problems they might have in addition to being overweight.
According to Gundersen's website, the ideal candidates for weight-loss surgery should meet these criteria:
- A body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher (roughly 100 lbs. or more over ideal weight)
- BMI between 35 and 39.9 with significant obesity-related medical problems
- A long history of obesity with multiple failed attempts at weight loss
- Between 20 and 65 years old (case-by-case basis for patients over 65)
- Not actively smoking or abusing drugs or alcohol
- Committed to long-term follow up and lifestyle modification
"For those who qualify for surgery, without surgical means, less than 1% of patients can actually achieve long-term weight loss," says Dr. Grover, "With surgery, based on our own institutional numbers, somewhere between 70 to 80% of our patients achieve long-term weight loss."
